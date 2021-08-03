Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.63

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.63 and last traded at C$58.38, with a volume of 836824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.82.

EMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB raised their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

