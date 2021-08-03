Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0516 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $14,121.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,871,396 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

