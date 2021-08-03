Eminer Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Eminer has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00062186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00801771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00093615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042054 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

