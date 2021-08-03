EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,298.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,298 ($16.96) and last traded at GBX 1,294 ($16.91), with a volume of 37985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

The firm has a market cap of £810.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,192.98.

About EMIS Group (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.