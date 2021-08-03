Emory Wright Sells 6,404 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emory Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $701.34. The company had a trading volume of 663,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,702. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.83 and a 52-week high of $713.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

