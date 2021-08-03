Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.60

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.60 and last traded at C$41.32, with a volume of 284395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,703.57.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

