Empower Clinics (CNSX:TAAT) Price Target Increased to $5.37 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Empower Clinics (CNSX:TAAT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Fundamental Research to $5.37 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empower Clinics Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc in April 2021.

