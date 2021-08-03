Empty Set Dollar Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $34.33 million and $717,429.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00100802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00142262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,209.20 or 0.99741702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.36 or 0.00844109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

