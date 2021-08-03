Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Decreased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 2.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Enbridge by 16.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. 110,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

