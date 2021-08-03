Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 359,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

