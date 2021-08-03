Endeavour Silver (EDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.66. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$9.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$553,150.00. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total transaction of C$36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,426,832. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,800 shares of company stock worth $1,260,887.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.20.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

