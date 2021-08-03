Endeavour Silver (EXK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXK opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $877.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

