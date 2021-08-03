Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.25 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.20.

Shares of EDR traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.56. 209,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.13. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$9.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.16.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1710119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$553,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at C$161,175.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,800 shares of company stock worth $1,260,887.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

