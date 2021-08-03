Enecuum Hits Market Cap of $13.72 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Enecuum has a market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $273,966.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00808807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00094244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042472 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,685,460 coins and its circulating supply is 190,435,454 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.