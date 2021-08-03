Energo Price Tops $0.0003 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Energo has traded down 58.4% against the dollar. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $188,072.03 and approximately $213.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00060245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.00807250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00095162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.