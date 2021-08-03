Energy Web Token (EWT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00018044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $206.09 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00100964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00141608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,974.94 or 0.99950633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00848935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energy Web Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

