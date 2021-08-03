Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €17.50 ($20.59) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Engie in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.29 ($17.99).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €11.35 ($13.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.84. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

