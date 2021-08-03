Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENGIY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENGIY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 379,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Engie has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

