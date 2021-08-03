Enigma Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $3.19 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00412047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002831 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.91 or 0.01040626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.