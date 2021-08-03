Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 276.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ENLV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,767. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.72. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

