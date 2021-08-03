Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Lessened by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,585,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded up $9.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.92. The company had a trading volume of 170,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,817. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

