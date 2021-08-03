Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $198.32 and last traded at $198.32. Approximately 25,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,952,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.11.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after acquiring an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.