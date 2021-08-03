Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37. Entegris has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

