Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37. Entegris has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.23.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.
In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
