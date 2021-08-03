Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 2.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. 237,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,638. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

