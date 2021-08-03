Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. On average, analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

EGLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

