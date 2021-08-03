Envela (ELA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Envela to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. On average, analysts expect Envela to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $125.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47. Envela has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

