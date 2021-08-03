Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.07. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $369,270.00, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc manufactures and provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions in the United States. The develops, manufactures, and sells Voraxial separators; and V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

