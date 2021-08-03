Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $118.93 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $213.21 million and $179.11 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $118.93 or 0.00311839 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00811265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00094873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.