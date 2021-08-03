EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $852.20 Million

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $3.83 billion and $852.20 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00010451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,824,224 coins and its circulating supply is 955,740,479 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

