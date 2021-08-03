EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $15,005.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00100802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00142262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,209.20 or 0.99741702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.36 or 0.00844109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

