EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $558.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $286.90 and a fifty-two week high of $565.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.07.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

