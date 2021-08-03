EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $670.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $455.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

EPAM opened at $558.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.07. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $286.90 and a 52-week high of $565.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

