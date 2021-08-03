Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.43

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 15925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

