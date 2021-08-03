EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.760-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

