EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EQBBF stock remained flat at $$41.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.35. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.