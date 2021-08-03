EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) CEO Purchases $499,240.00 in Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,153. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

