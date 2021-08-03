EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 12,750,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $3,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 474,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

