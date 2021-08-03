Equalizer Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and $1.04 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00141263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,295.51 or 0.99830510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.15 or 0.00845010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

