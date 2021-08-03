Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 844.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%.

Several analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,204,000.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.04, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

