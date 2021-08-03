Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $30,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,861,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

EQNR stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

