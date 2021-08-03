Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$160.00 to C$165.00. The company traded as high as C$149.99 and last traded at C$146.25, with a volume of 26916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$160.33.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.12.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 16.9975367 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

