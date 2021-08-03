Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

NYSE MHK opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.75. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $78.93 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,871,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

