Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 3rd (ATHM, PXXLF, PYPTF, QH, RAIL, RBLX, RCDTF, RDSMY, REPH, RHP)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM’s, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. “

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

