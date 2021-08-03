Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 3rd (FCUUF, FERG, FFIC, FMAO, FND, FNF, FRBA, FSBC, FSK, FUTU)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

