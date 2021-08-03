Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 3rd (AAPL, ABX, ACO.X, ARX, AUN, AUY, BBD.B, BCF, CFP, CFX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from C$28.28 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$45.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) was given a C$1.14 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was given a $6.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.75. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$10.67 to C$10.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$102.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$48.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.40. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$12.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$48.50 to C$50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$2.53 to C$4.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Psyched Wellness (CNSX:FIOR) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research to $0.28. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $175.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from C$1.45 to C$1.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ion Energy (CVE:ION) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.96 to C$0.91. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$59.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$59.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $14.50 to $13.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$15.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$69.96 to C$72.72. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was given a C$4.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $46.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from C$55.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$30.00 to C$38.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was given a C$1.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) was given a C$0.42 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was given a C$40.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Empower Clinics (CNSX:TAAT) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research to $5.37. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$66.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) was given a C$0.69 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

