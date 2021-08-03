Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 3rd (BMW, CS, EOAN, HLAG, IFXA, KRN, VNA)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.60 ($51.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.