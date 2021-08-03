Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 3rd (BMW, CS, EOAN, HLAG, IFXA, KRN, VNA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.60 ($51.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

