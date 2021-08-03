Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 3rd (ANGN, BLBRF, BMRN, BURL, CCA, CCOI, CJT, CMPR, EDR, ENLV)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioMarin beat estimates for Q2 earnings and sales. Sales of BioMarin’s key drugs are being driven by strong demand. The focus of the stock remains on the regulatory updates related to key candidates, Vosoritide and Valrox/Roctavian. Regulatory applications for Vosoritide are under review in the United States and Europe with potential approvals anticipated in 2021. Roctavian is a gene therapy for hemophilia A, which was rejected by the FDA last year, resulting in a delay in potential approval timeline. A BLA for Roctavian is expected to be filed in the second quarter of 2022 with a launch not expected before late 2022/2023. BioMarin has an interesting early-stage pipeline. Kuvan sales are being hurt by generic competition as the drug has lost U.S. exclusivity. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $350.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have risen and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its strategic endeavors including Burlington 2.0 off-price initiative. Via this strategy, the company focuses on three aspects, marketing, merchandising, and store prototype. We note that the company’s solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 results were primarily driven by the successful execution of the Burlington 2.0 initiative. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Margins were also impressive in the quarter under review. Also, its store-expansion strategies including the latest store prototypes appear encouraging. Following the stellar first-quarter results, the company raised its internal baseline comp sales guidance to positive 10% for fiscal second quarter.”

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$131.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cogent is well poised to benefit from cost-effective operations backed by efficient network expansion and pricing flexibility. Its extended geographical footprint drives acquisition opportunities. This aids in generating positive cash flow with accretive customer connections. The On-Network segment is a key growth driver as it generates significant revenues and serves a range of corporate and net-centric customers. Pervasive and interconnected network provides it a competitive edge over rivals. However, the company faces stiff competition from other Internet service providers, which restricts its potential to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Dependency on a single network infrastructure vendor critically impairs its position in the global market. Macroeconomic challenges and foreign exchange vulnerabilities weigh on revenues.”

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$245.00 target price on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $109.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cimpress’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.7%, but sales surpassed the same by 4.3%. The company is expected to benefit from improved offerings and the 99designs acquisition in the quarters ahead. The buyout has been boosting its product offerings and graphic design services for small business customers. Moreover, its investment in technology, product innovation and the strong operational execution augur well for long-term growth. In the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, over time, Cimpress has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations as well. Also, the company's business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$38.50 target price on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital. Lake Street Capital currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have $710.00 price target on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is gaining on solid online business, which remained sturdy in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Sally Beauty benefited from solid consumer demand and efficient execution of strategies during the quarter. Management is on track with its Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, strengthen e-commerce capacities, curtail costs and enhance retail fundamentals. Apart from these, Sally Beauty intends to strengthen its business on the back of buyouts. However, the company is battling higher SG&A expenses, which increased $71.9 million in the third quarter. Management expects SG&A dollars to rise in fiscal fourth quarter. Some pandemic-led capacity restrictions as well as supply chain disruptions are also hurting the company’s performance.”

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Standard Motor enjoys a strong competitive advantage due to brand recognition and sizeable customer base. The company's unlevered balance sheet gives it enough financial flexibility to tap on growth opportunities. Standard Motor’s Pollak business buyout has enhanced its growth opportunities in various markets served. Additionally, the company’s acquisition of the particulate matter sensor product line from Stoneridge boosts future prospects. However, shortage of microchip supply and rising commodity costs are likely to weigh on the firm's near-term prospects. High R&D costs to develop technologically advanced offerings may dent margins. Moreover, the automotive aftermarket is highly competitive and Standard Motor faces tough competition in every market it serves. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $122.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$30.00 target price on the stock.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They currently have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

