Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 97,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,103. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.