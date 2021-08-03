Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.650 EPS.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.88.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

