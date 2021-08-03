Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.520 EPS.

ELS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.00. 545,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.88.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

